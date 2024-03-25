Four suspected Moscow attackers held in custody after 137 killed

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Russia has ordered four men accused of killing at least 137 people in a massacre at a Moscow concert hall to be held in custody on "terror" charges with the death toll expected to climb as more than 100 people are hospitalised.

The men face life in prison, although Russian officials have clamoured for the lifting of a moratorium on the death penalty to deliver even harsher sentences.

In a series of late-night court hearings in Moscow that ran into the early hours of Monday, the four men -- with bruises and cuts over their faces -- were dragged into the court in front of dozens of reporters who had assembled at the capital's Basmanny district court.

FSB security service officers wheeled one in to the hearing on a medical gurney, following reports and videos on Russian social media of bloody interrogations after the men were arrested on Saturday.