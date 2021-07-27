Four Suspects Detained in Greece Over Ongoing Wildfire Near Athens - Official

Four people have been detained on suspicion of arson that supposedly caused a major wildfire north of Athens, Deputy Minister for Civil Protection and Crisis Management Nikos Hardalias said on Tuesday

The fire broke out earlier in the day near the villages of Stamata and Rodopoli in the eastern Attica region that encompasses the Greek capital and its suburbs. The authorities issued an emergency alert to the residents of the affected and nearby areas.

"A team of the Arson Crimes Directorate is in the area to probe the causes of the fire, four suspects have been brought to them so far," Hardalias told a briefing.

A total of 310 firefighters, 110 vehicles, 12 helicopters and nine planes, along with volunteers, are currently involved in the efforts to put out the blaze, the official said.

The situation is improving and the fire is currently on the decline, he said, noting that there still remain many scattered outbreaks.

At least 20 houses in Stamata and Rodopoli were burned down or damaged in the fire, Greek media said, citing the local authorities.