Four Suspects In Attack Against Azerbaijani Lawmaker Detained In Baku - Authorities

Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2023 | 07:24 PM

The Azerbaijani law enforcement agencies on Monday identified and detained in Baku four suspects in the assassination attempt on Azerbaijani lawmaker Fazil Mustafa, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs said

Reports about police checkpoints and control measures to apprehend perpetrators appeared on Azerbaijani social networks in the early hours of Monday.

"Four people have been identified and detained during operational search and investigative activities, carried out jointly by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the State Security Service and Prosecutor General's Office in connection with the criminal case of attempted murder of lawmaker Fazil Mustafa," the ministry said in a statement.

Mustafa, who heads Azerbaijan's Great Order Party, was injured in Baku on March 28 as a result of an assassination attempt by unknown assailants outside his house. The Azerbaijani State Security Service called the attack on Mustafa a terrorist act. Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesman Aykhan Hajizada said last Friday that investigators suspected Tehran of being behind the attempted terrorist attack against Mustafa.

