Four Syrian Soldiers Injured in Israeli Attack on Damascus Suburbs - Syrian Army Statement

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Four Syrian soldiers were injured as a result of an Israeli attack on the Damascus suburbs, the Syrian army said in a statement published by Syrian state news agency SANA.

Earlier, the news agency reported that Syrian air defenses were repelling an Israeli attack on the southern outskirts of the Syrian capital. The strikes were delivered from Lebanese airspace and the occupied Golan Heights.