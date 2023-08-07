(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2023) Four Syrian soldiers have been killed and another four injured in an Israeli overnight aerial attack in the vicinity of Syria's capital Damascus, the Syrian Defense Ministry said early on Monday.

"Our air defense systems have intercepted the aggressor's missiles, having shot down some of them.

This (attack) has resulted in the death of four servicepeople and wounded four others, and caused material damage," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that Israel's air force fired rockets "at several sites near the city of Damascus from the occupied Syrian Golan" on Monday morning.

Syria's state media reported earlier in the day that Syria's air defense forces were repelling an Israeli attack near Damascus.