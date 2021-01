Four Taliban Members Killed in Eastern Afghanistan - Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Four Taliban militants were killed in an airstrike in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar, Governor Ziaulhaq Amarkhil said on Saturday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2021) Four Taliban militants were killed in an airstrike in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar, Governor Ziaulhaq Amarkhil said on Saturday.

"At least four Taliban insurgents were killed and their weapons and ammunition destroyed in an airstrike in Batikot district of #Nangarhar at 3:50 pm [11:20 GMT] today," Amarkhil wrote on Twitter.

The governor added that no civilians had been affected by the incident.