Four Taliban Militants Die In Blast At Mosque In Ghazni Province - Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 10:50 PM

Four Taliban Militants Die in Blast at Mosque in Ghazni Province - Defense Ministry

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) Four Taliban militants have died after a bomb they attempted to set in a mosque in the Afghan province of Ghazni exploded, the country's Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The four individuals operated under the command of Khalid, a Taliban leader in the Andar district of the eastern province, the ministry said.

Violent attacks and bomb blasts continue in Afghanistan despite the signing of a peace deal between the Taliban and the US. The agreement was intended to pave the way for the withdrawal of US and NATO troops from the country within 14 months and the beginning of intra-Afghan talks between the militant group and the government.

These talks were initially scheduled to commence on March 10 but have been delayed due to Afghanistan's electoral crisis and mutual disagreements over the release of prisoners.

The Afghan government has accused the Taliban of releasing civilians as part of the exchange, rather than military personnel who were named on lists submitted to the militant group.

