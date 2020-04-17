Four Taliban Militants Killed, 6 Injured in Afghan Forces Operations in Kandahar Province

(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) The Afghan security forces held counter-terrorism operations in southern Kandahar province killing four Taliban militants and injuring six others, the country's military said.

Provincial military officials said Taliban militants were planning attacks on security checkpoints in Mianashin and Shorabak districts of the province but based on secret information their plans were thwarted.

"At least four militants were killed and six others were injured during these operations," 205th Atal Corps of the Afghan National Army said on Twitter.

The Taliban have not yet commented on the incident.

Violent clashes in Afghanistan continue despite the signing of a peace deal between the Taliban and the US on February 29 that called for a reduction in violence in the country.

The agreement was set to pave the way for the beginning of intra-Afghan talks between the militant group and the government, following the mutual release of prisoners, although negotiations have yet to start.