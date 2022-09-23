Four Terrorist Suspects Arrested in Iceland - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) Icelandic police arrested four people suspected of preparing terror attacks against government buildings and seized dozens of guns, media reported on Thursday.

A group of men in their twenties, engaged in producing arms using 3D-printers and selling them, planned to use weapons to attack some government buildings, according to the police.

Police also said they seized dozens of weapons and thousands pieces of ammunition. The suspects were arrested on Tuesday, with two men being in custody as of now.

"We have two men in custody. We have just begun to question them," Karl Steinar Valsson, the chief of the national police, was quoted by the Reykjavík Grapevine news portal as saying, adding that some 50 police officers took part in the operation.

Iceland's law enforcement did not give any other details on the case, though the news portal, citing its sources, said that the men are suspected of having ties to Nordic far-right extremist groups.