UrduPoint.com

Four Terrorist Suspects Arrested In Iceland - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Four Terrorist Suspects Arrested in Iceland - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) Icelandic police arrested four people suspected of preparing terror attacks against government buildings and seized dozens of guns, media reported on Thursday.

A group of men in their twenties, engaged in producing arms using 3D-printers and selling them, planned to use weapons to attack some government buildings, according to the police.

Police also said they seized dozens of weapons and thousands pieces of ammunition. The suspects were arrested on Tuesday, with two men being in custody as of now.

"We have two men in custody. We have just begun to question them," Karl Steinar Valsson, the chief of the national police, was quoted by the Reykjavík Grapevine news portal as saying, adding that some 50 police officers took part in the operation.

Iceland's law enforcement did not give any other details on the case, though the news portal, citing its sources, said that the men are suspected of having ties to Nordic far-right extremist groups.

Related Topics

Attack Police Media Government

Recent Stories

US Treasury Chief Says Taiwan Only Source of Advan ..

US Treasury Chief Says Taiwan Only Source of Advanced Semiconductors, Poses Nati ..

2 hours ago
 At least 34 dead after migrant boat sinks off Syri ..

At least 34 dead after migrant boat sinks off Syria

2 hours ago
 Surrey hammer Yorkshire to win County Championship ..

Surrey hammer Yorkshire to win County Championship

2 hours ago
 Biden Sends Lynne Tracy's Russia Ambassador Nomina ..

Biden Sends Lynne Tracy's Russia Ambassador Nomination to Senate - White House

2 hours ago
 US Might Not Meet 2% Inflation Target by 2023 Desp ..

US Might Not Meet 2% Inflation Target by 2023 Despite Fed Rate Hikes - Yellen

2 hours ago
 Russia's Announcements Do Not Impact US Commitment ..

Russia's Announcements Do Not Impact US Commitment to Help Ukraine - Pentagon

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.