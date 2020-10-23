Four Terrorists Killed in Iraq As Result of Car Bomb - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) Four terrorists were killed in the Iraqi Saladin governorate, north of Baghdad as a result of an explosive device that detonated on the route of their vehicle, media reported on Friday, citing a security source.

"The explosive device detonated on the route of the pickup truck carrying four members of the Islamic State terrorist group [IS, banned in Russia] ... in the province of Saladin," the source said as quoted by Al-Sumaria broadcaster.

The source confirmed that all the four terrorists were killed in the explosion.

The Iraqi government declared victory over the Islamic State in 2017 after three years of fighting against the group, although pockets of militants remain in certain areas of the country.