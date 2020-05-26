MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) A Mi-8 helicopter made a hard landing at Anadyr airport in Russia's Far East, four people are believed to have been killed, a source in emergencies services told Sputnik.

"Preliminarily, there were four people on board the Mi-8 helicopter, all died," the source said.

The helicopter was apparently military.