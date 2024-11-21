Four Tourists Die After Suspected Tainted Alcohol Poisoning In Laos
Umer Jamshaid Published November 21, 2024 | 02:10 PM
Bangkok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Four foreign tourists have died after a suspected mass methanol poisoning from drinking tainted alcohol at a backpacker hotspot in Laos, Western government officials and media said Thursday.
A young Australian woman was the latest confirmed death, and her friend was fighting for her life, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said.
Two Danish citizens and an American had also died, officials said, after what media said was a night out in Vang Vieng where they drank possibly tainted alcohol.
The group of about a dozen tourists became ill after going out on November 12, according to British and Australian media.
"Tragically, Bianca Jones has lost her life. Our first thoughts at this moment are with her family and friends who are grieving a terrible and cruel loss," Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told parliament.
"We also take this moment to say that we are thinking of Bianca's friend Holly Bowles who is fighting for her life," he said, without giving further details.
Holly was on "life support" in a hospital in Bangkok, her father Shaun Bowles told Australia's Nine news on Wednesday.
At the Bangkok hospital where Bowles was reportedly receiving treatment, staff said they could not confirm her presence.
Denmark's foreign ministry said in a statement Thursday that two Danish citizens had died in Laos, without providing further information.
The Vietnamese manager of the Nana Backpackers Hostel in Vang Vieng where Australian media said the two Australian women were staying has been detained for questioning, the Laos tourist police told AFP.
No charges have been made, however, as police are still "investigating," an official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Recent Stories
Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC
Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest
US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud
Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024
LHC expresses satisfaction on Punjab govt's smog control efforts
Germany power past Canada to reach Davis Cup semis
Under-fire Spain minister defends agencies' role in floods
Stock markets retreat ahead of Nvidia earnings
Grand Finale of All Sindh Youth Spelling Bee Competition 2024 held at Hayat Sch ..
Australia's Kerevi banned for Morgan tackle
More Stories From World
-
Climate justice, inclusion vital for global action, says Pakistan's lead negotiator2 minutes ago
-
Dozens feared dead in Gaza after Israeli strikes3 minutes ago
-
Denmark says two nationals died in Laos3 minutes ago
-
Yunhe: Composing a new symphony for harmonious and beautiful villages in China3 minutes ago
-
Adani plunges in Mumbai on founder's charges as Asian markets retreat12 minutes ago
-
Denmark says two nationals died in Laos due to suspected methanol poisoning13 minutes ago
-
U.S. indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani in $265 million bribery scheme23 minutes ago
-
US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud56 minutes ago
-
Four tourists die after suspected Laos methanol poisoning1 hour ago
-
K-drama for mental health? Binge on, one expert says1 hour ago
-
Australia's Future Fund to invest in green energy, housing, infrastructure1 hour ago
-
Google spends 15 years creating culture of concealment: NYT1 hour ago