Four Tunisian Soldiers Killed In Mine Blast In Central Tunisia - Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 seconds ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 06:20 PM

Four Tunisian Soldiers Killed in Mine Blast in Central Tunisia - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) Four Tunisian soldiers have been killed in a mine explosion in the country's central part, Prime Minister Hicham Mechichi said on Wednesday.

"Following the death of our four heroic officers in a mine explosion when their vehicle was passing through Jebel Mghila this morning, Prime Minister Hicham Mechichi has offered his condolences to the families of the martyrs," the prime minister's office wrote on Facebook.

The prime minister has ordered to provide the families of the victims with all necessary support.

Mechichi pointed out that the situation would not prevent the authorities from continuing their efforts to fight terrorism and protecting the nation from all dangers that it faces.

