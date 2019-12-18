UrduPoint.com
Four Turkish F-16 Fighter Jets Enter Greek Airspace Over Aegean Sea - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 09:38 PM

Four Turkish military aircraft conducted flights in the Greek airspace over the Aegean Sea on Wednesday without submitting a flight plan, Greek media reported, citing the National Defense General Staff

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) Four Turkish military aircraft conducted flights in the Greek airspace over the Aegean Sea on Wednesday without submitting a flight plan, Greek media reported, citing the National Defense General Staff.

Two F-16 fighters entered the Athens Flight Information Region four times on Wednesday afternoon. The Turkish jets conducted flights over the Aegean islands of Pasas and Inousses at altitudes ranging from 500 to 23,000 feet. The flights took place between 13:35 CET (12:35 GMT) and 13:59 CET, according to the Kathimerini newspaper.

A separate pair of Turkish fighter jets were also recorded flying over the island of Ro at 13:46 CET at an altitude of 23,000 feet.

Greek fighter planes were scrambled to intercept the Turkish aircraft, the Greek National Defense General Staff said, as reported by the newspaper.

Greece frequently accuses Turkey of conducting military flights over the Aegean Sea, which often results in the violation of Greek airspace. Tensions heightened on Tuesday as Greece claimed that Turkish warplanes committed 40 airspace violations, triggering 16 mock dogfights, media reported.

