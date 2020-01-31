Four Turkish Nationals Dead, 3 Injured in Gas Blast in Western Russia - Authorities

Four Turkish nationals were killed and three others were injured in an explosion at a rubber products factory in the city of Mtsensk in Russia's western Oryol region, a representative of the regional emergency services told Sputnik on Friday

The authorities received information on the accident at 09:55 Moscow time (6:55 GMT).

"All of them are Turkish citizens," the representative said.

They added that a vehicle has been dispatched from Oryol to gather those injured. No one was severely injured, the representative added.