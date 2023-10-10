Four UK citizens released from detention in Afghanistan

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) The UK on Tuesday welcomed the release of four British men from detention in Afghanistan and apologised on behalf of their families for "any violations of the laws of the country".

Presidium Network, a UK humanitarian non-profit, later tweeted that two people it was representing -- charity medic Kevin Cornwell, 53, and YouTube star Miles Routledge, were among those released.

"They are coming home! Thank you to everyone for their support of these men during this difficult period. We are all relieved," the organisation said on X, formerly Twitter.

The two men were believed to have been held by the Taliban authorities since January.

At least a dozen foreigners or dual-nationals were believed to be in detention in Afghanistan, but authorities have not acknowledged any arrests.

Routledge, from Birmingham in central England, is known for travelling to off-beat destinations and posting about his experiences on social media.

He was evacuated from Afghanistan in August 2021 by the British armed forces as the Taliban retook the country, but later returned.

The UK Foreign Office earlier issued a statement saying: "We welcome and appreciate the release by the current administration of Afghanistan of four British nationals who were detained on allegations of breaking the laws of Afghanistan.

"On behalf of families of the British nationals, we express their apologies to the current administration of Afghanistan for any violations of the laws of the country," added the spokesperson.