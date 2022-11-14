Four University of Idaho Students Found Dead in Home in US City of Moscow - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) Four students were found dead in their home near the University of Idaho in the city of Moscow in the northwestern US, the city police said.

"Moscow Police Officers responded to a call on King Road for an unconscious individual. Upon arrival, officers discovered four individuals who were deceased," the police said in a statement on Sunday.

The suspect has not yet been detained, according to the police.

However, the officers noted that there was no threat to local residents.

Police have reportedly called the deaths suspected homicides. The investigation is ongoing.

Another brutal murder occurred in the US city of Charlottesville late Sunday night. Three people died and two others were injured in a shooting at the University of Virginia. Police identified the suspect as one Christopher Darnell Jones, who was confirmed to be a student at the educational institution.