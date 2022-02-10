Four US B-52 Bombers Arrive in UK for 'Long-Planned' Task Force Rotation - EUCOM

The US Air Force has relocated at least four B-52 bombers from the state of North Dakota to the Fariford airbase in the United Kingdom to take part in a long-planned bomber task force rotation, the European Command (EUCOM) said on Thursday

"Four B-52 Stratofortress aircraft, support equipment, and personnel from the 5th Bomb Wing, Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, arrived at RAF Fariford, England, today to execute a long-planned Bomber Task Force rotation," EUCOM said in a press release.

The bombers will be operating from Fairford and will integrate with US allies and partners to sustain peace in Europe through deterrence, the release added.

The mission will also be focused on enhancing readiness and interoperability among controllers responsible for airstrikes coordination in support of forces on ground, according to the release.

The US air force currently deploys 76 B-52 aircraft, according to manufacturer Boeing.