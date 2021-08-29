Four US Marines Killed, 3 Wounded in Explosion Near Kabul Airport - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2021) At least four US Marines were killed in the attacks near the Kabul airport and another three were wounded, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing a US official.

The US ambassador in Afghanistan informed his staff that the explosion killed four marines and left three others wounded, the report said, citing an official with knowledge of the briefing.

Fox news has confirmed the report, citing US officials.