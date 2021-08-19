UrduPoint.com

Four US Police Officers Injured In Shootout In Albuquerque, New Mexico

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 11:10 PM

Four US Police Officers Injured in Shootout in Albuquerque, New Mexico

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) Four police officers were injured in a shootout with two suspects in the US city of Albuquerque, New Mexico, the local police department said on Thursday.

"Please share in honor of the FOUR Albuquerque Police Officers shot today in the line of duty," the police said on Twitter.

One suspect was shot and currently remains in custody, while a manhunt for the other suspect is underway, according to media reports.

All injured are receiving emergency care, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said in a separate tweet. Law enforcement are working to find the remaining suspect, he added.

Local tv clarified, citing the police department that three officers were injured, and another one was hit by shrapnel.

