Four US Senators Urge Trump to Extend New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) US Senators Elizabeth Warren, Bob Casey, Robert Menendez and Eliot Engel urged President Donald Trump to extend the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) since it will expire on February 5, 2021.

Warren warned that allowing the New START to expire will further increase "the risk of nuclear war."

"Trump can agree to extend this critical treaty today, but if he does not get the job done I will move to extend the agreement on my first day in office," Warren, Democratic presidential candidate in the 2020 election, said via Twitter on Wednesday.

Casey said in a statement that the New START is an indispensable pillar of security that prevents a new nuclear race from developing.

"The [Trump] administration must negotiate an extension for New START this year or we risk a 21st-century nuclear arms race," Casey said via Twitter.

Menendez and Engel issued a joint statement in which they called on Trump to listen to experts and reach an agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin to extend the New START for five years.

"The data exchanges and on-site inspections of the New START provide unique insights into Russia's nuclear forces and greatly assist our military in carrying out its deterrence mission," the senators said.

The New START, the last remaining arms control treaty in force between Russia and the United States, expires in February 2021. The Trump administration has said there is sufficient amount of time to determine whether it will extend the treaty or let it lapse next February.

Earlier on Wednesday, US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien said the United States and Russia will launch talks on nuclear arms control issues in the near future.

On December 27, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reiterated that Russia wants to extend the New START as soon as possible, but without preconditions.