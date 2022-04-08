Four US Soldiers Being Evaluated for Injuries After Attack on Base in E. Syria - Coalition

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) Four US service members are injured following an attack against a base in Eastern Syria, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve said on Thursday.

"At 1:09 am, April 7, Coalition forces at Green Village in Eastern Syria received 2 rounds of indirect fire that struck two support buildings," the coalition said in a press release.

"At this time, four US service members are being evaluated for minor injuries and possible traumatic brain injuries."

The attack is under investigation, the release said.