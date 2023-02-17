Four US Soldiers Wounded in Syria Helicopter Raid That Killed Senior IS Leader - CENTCOM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) Four American soldiers were wounded in a helicopter raid in northeastern Syria that killed a senior Islamic State (IS, ISIS, a terrorist group banned in Russia) leader, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Friday.

"Last night, during a partnered U.S.

and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) helicopter raid in northeastern Syria, an explosion on target resulted in four U.S. servicemembers and one working dog wounded. The targeted senior ISIS leader, Hamza al-Homsi, was killed," the statement read.

The wounded servicemembers and working dog are getting medical treatment in a US medical facility in Iraq, it added.