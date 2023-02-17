UrduPoint.com

Four US Soldiers Wounded In Syria Helicopter Raid That Killed Senior IS Leader - CENTCOM

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2023 | 09:50 PM

Four US Soldiers Wounded in Syria Helicopter Raid That Killed Senior IS Leader - CENTCOM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) Four American soldiers were wounded in a helicopter raid in northeastern Syria that killed a senior Islamic State (IS, ISIS, a terrorist group banned in Russia) leader, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Friday.

"Last night, during a partnered U.S.

and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) helicopter raid in northeastern Syria, an explosion on target resulted in four U.S. servicemembers and one working dog wounded. The targeted senior ISIS leader, Hamza al-Homsi, was killed," the statement read.

The wounded servicemembers and working dog are getting medical treatment in a US medical facility in Iraq, it added.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Russia ISIS Iraq

Recent Stories

First batch of naval vessels arrives in Abu Dhabi ..

First batch of naval vessels arrives in Abu Dhabi for NAVDEX 2023

52 minutes ago
 Sharjah Safari celebrates its first anniversary

Sharjah Safari celebrates its first anniversary

52 minutes ago
 Under the patronage of the UAE President, Theyab b ..

Under the patronage of the UAE President, Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends C ..

1 hour ago
 Two terrorists killed in Karachi Police head offic ..

Two terrorists killed in Karachi Police head office attack: IG

2 hours ago
 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium is resurfaced and r ..

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium is resurfaced and ready to welcome the World

2 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates Al Mes’ ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates Al Mes’hab Park

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.