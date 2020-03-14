Four US States to Hold Primaries Next Week Despite Coronavirus Threat - Joint Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) The US states of Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio will go ahead with elections next Tuesday despite the mounting threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic, the states' respective election chiefs said in a joint press release on Friday.

"Unlike concerts, sporting events or other mass gatherings, where large groups of people travel long distances to congregate in a confined space for an extended period of time, polling locations see people from a nearby community coming into and out of the building for a short duration," the release said.

Election workers will follow advice from voting machine manufacturers on how to sanitize machines that are repeatedly touched by voters, the release.

The release made no mention of other surfaces such as check-in tables and non-machine surfaces in voting booths, which would presumably be treated after each voter casts a ballot.

Earlier on Friday, the election chief in the state of Louisiana decided holding an election in early April would be too dangerous and asked the governor to delay the event.