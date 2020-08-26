Four US Troops Allegedly Injured After Altercation With Russians in Syria - Reports

Four US soldiers were reportedly wounded during an altercation with Russian troops in northern Syria, US media outlet Politico reported on Wednesday, citing a draft Defense Department statement and an unnamed source

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Four US soldiers were reportedly wounded during an altercation with Russian troops in northern Syria, US media outlet Politico reported on Wednesday, citing a draft Defense Department statement and an unnamed source.

The four US service members have been diagnosed with mild concussion-like symptoms, the report said.

Politico said that a second US source briefed on the matter confirmed that multiple US forces were injured in the incident.