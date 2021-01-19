Four Venezuelans Killed, 12 Injured in Car Accident in Bolivia - Bolivian Transit Director

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Four people were killed and 12 others injured in an accident caused by heavy downpour on a highway in Bolivia, Bolivian National Transit Director Col. Juan Carlos Espinoza told Sputnik, adding that all the victims were presumably Venezuelans

LA PAZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) Four people were killed and 12 others injured in an accident caused by heavy downpour on a highway in Bolivia, Bolivian National Transit Director Col. Juan Carlos Espinoza told Sputnik, adding that all the victims were presumably Venezuelans.

�The car accident occured300 kilometers (186 miles) south-west of La Paz, capital of Bolivia. According to Espinoza, the minibus with foreigners collided with a tractor-trailer parked on the road.

"The accident happened at about 05:30 a.m. [09:30 GMT], it is said that injured and deceased people could be of Venezuelan origin and they were on their way to the Chilean border," Espinoza said.

Espinoza added that six injured passengers were admitted to the medical center in the vicinity of the car crash, while others were taken to the hospital in the city of Oruro.�The deceased were also transferred to a mortuary in the city.

The minibus driver was detained by the police. According to the local media, the accident could have been caused by the overloading of the minibus.