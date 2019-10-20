UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Victims Of Dam Collapse In Russia's Krasnoyarsk Territory Delivered To Hospital

Sumaira FH 35 seconds ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 06:40 AM

Four Victims of Dam Collapse in Russia's Krasnoyarsk Territory Delivered to Hospital

KRASNOYARSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2019) Four victims of a deadly dam collapse in Russia's Krasnoyarsk Territory were taken to a hospital in the capital of the region, a Sputnik correspondent was told in the emergency room.

"Four patients from the Kuraginsky district have been delivered. They are in a moderate state of severity.

For now, we're not expecting more victims," the source said.

The dam belonging to a gold mining cooperative collapsed overnight in the vicinity of the village Shchetkino in the Kuraginsky district of the Krasnoyarsk Territory, Siberia. Two temporary living quarters were flooded killing at least 15 gold miners. At least 6 people are still missing.

Related Topics

Russia Dam Krasnoyarsk Gold From

Recent Stories

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed tours Mushrif Mall

6 hours ago

Global economy projected to grow by about 3 percen ..

8 hours ago

UAE Obesity Conference explores latest obesity man ..

8 hours ago

Moscow, Belgrade Sign Agreements on Export Loan, L ..

8 hours ago

Tens of thousands protest in Lebanon for third day ..

8 hours ago

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Says Serbia Interest ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.