KRASNOYARSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2019) Four victims of a deadly dam collapse in Russia's Krasnoyarsk Territory were taken to a hospital in the capital of the region, a Sputnik correspondent was told in the emergency room.

"Four patients from the Kuraginsky district have been delivered. They are in a moderate state of severity.

For now, we're not expecting more victims," the source said.

The dam belonging to a gold mining cooperative collapsed overnight in the vicinity of the village Shchetkino in the Kuraginsky district of the Krasnoyarsk Territory, Siberia. Two temporary living quarters were flooded killing at least 15 gold miners. At least 6 people are still missing.