Four workers trapped in coal mine accident in north China

TAIYUAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Four workers are trapped following a coal mine accident in north China's Shanxi Province, authorities said Thursday.

The accident happened at 3:51 a.m. Thursday, when an outburst of coal and gas struck 12 workers digging a tunnel underground for a colliery company under Huayang New Material Technology Group Co.

, Ltd.

Of the workers, eight have been lifted from underground, while efforts continue to save the rest, according to the company.