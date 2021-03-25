UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Workers Trapped In Coal Mine Accident In North China

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 04:47 PM

Four workers trapped in coal mine accident in north China

Four workers are trapped following a coal mine accident in north China's Shanxi Province, authorities said Thursday

TAIYUAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Four workers are trapped following a coal mine accident in north China's Shanxi Province, authorities said Thursday.

The accident happened at 3:51 a.m. Thursday, when an outburst of coal and gas struck 12 workers digging a tunnel underground for a colliery company under Huayang New Material Technology Group Co.

, Ltd.

Of the workers, eight have been lifted from underground, while efforts continue to save the rest, according to the company.

Related Topics

Accident Technology China Company Gas From

Recent Stories

Pakistani stars recall the 1992 World Cup glory

17 minutes ago

‘Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu Championship’ ..

20 minutes ago

Ministry of Health organises scientific webinar to ..

21 minutes ago

UNHCR, International Islamic Fiqh Academy sign MoU ..

21 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks advance in morning as oversold shares ..

1 minute ago

Eastern Russian Ebeko Volcano Emits Column of Ash ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.