Four Wounded By Axe In Fight On Paris Suburban Train
Umer Jamshaid Published November 04, 2024 | 09:44 PM
Four teens were wounded, two of them seriously, by an axe wielded during a fight on Monday on a suburban train outside Paris, police sources said, with the main suspect later arrested
One of the victims -- all aged 16 or 17 -- had a hand cut off and another had their skull split open.
Two others were more lightly injured in the struggle that one police source said had broken out around 8:00 am (0700 GMT) as the teenagers involved were on their way to secondary school.
It was not immediately clear what triggered the fight, in which weapons including the axe, a knife, a samurai sword and baseball bats were used.
All the wounded people were brought to hospital and none were in danger for their life, the source added.
