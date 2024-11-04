Open Menu

Four Wounded By Axe In Fight On Paris Suburban Train

Umer Jamshaid Published November 04, 2024 | 09:44 PM

Four teens were wounded, two of them seriously, by an axe wielded during a fight on Monday on a suburban train outside Paris, police sources said, with the main suspect later arrested

One of the victims -- all aged 16 or 17 -- had a hand cut off and another had their skull split open.

Two others were more lightly injured in the struggle that one police source said had broken out around 8:00 am (0700 GMT) as the teenagers involved were on their way to secondary school.

It was not immediately clear what triggered the fight, in which weapons including the axe, a knife, a samurai sword and baseball bats were used.

All the wounded people were brought to hospital and none were in danger for their life, the source added.

