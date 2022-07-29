UrduPoint.com

Four Wounded In Grenade Blast At Afghan Cricket Match

Faizan Hashmi Published July 29, 2022 | 09:27 PM

Four wounded in grenade blast at Afghan cricket match

A grenade blast during a match at Afghanistan's main cricket stadium wounded four spectators and briefly halted the game on Friday, officials and police said

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :A grenade blast during a match at Afghanistan's main cricket stadium wounded four spectators and briefly halted the game on Friday, officials and police said.

The explosion happened at a match between Pamir Zalmi and Band-e-Amir Dragons in the country's domestic T20 league, held at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium.

Hundreds of people were at the match on Friday, the weekly holiday in Afghanistan.

Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said the blast was caused by a grenade, adding that the game was halted for a few minutes.

It injured four spectators, said the Afghanistan Cricket board's chief executive Naseeb Khan.

"The players, staff members and foreigners are all safe," he said on Twitter, without offering details.

This year's edition of the Shpageeza Cricket League -- its eighth season -- is the first such tournament since the Taliban seized power in August last year.

Its eight teams have many players from the country's national team.

Cricket is a popular game in Afghanistan, with many of its players gaining international recognition.

While levels of violence in Afghanistan have fallen since the Taliban's takeover, the so-called Islamic State group has carried out several bombings and gun attacks in recent months.

Related Topics

Taliban Cricket Injured Afghanistan Kabul T20 Police Twitter August All From

Recent Stories

E-filing system to be initiated in six sectors of ..

E-filing system to be initiated in six sectors of Civil Secretariat Balochistan: ..

2 minutes ago
 Sindh CM's offer solidarity and cooperation to the ..

Sindh CM's offer solidarity and cooperation to the rain-affected people of Baloc ..

2 minutes ago
 Chairman JCP directs to make audio recording of me ..

Chairman JCP directs to make audio recording of meeting available on Supreme Cou ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan makes strong demarche to India over healt ..

Pakistan makes strong demarche to India over health condition of Yasin Malik: FO ..

2 minutes ago
 Google celebrates 10 years of Google Play

Google celebrates 10 years of Google Play

2 minutes ago
 SSP Larkana outlines plan to maintain peace in Muh ..

SSP Larkana outlines plan to maintain peace in Muharram

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.