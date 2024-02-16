Four Xbox Exclusives Heading To Rivals In Big Shift
Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2024 | 08:50 AM
San Francisco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) microsoft on Thursday shook up the video game world with word it is making some once-exclusive Xbox video games available for play on rival consoles.
Xbox head Phil Spencer did not specify which titles were expanding beyond the Xbox, but the Verge, citing unnamed sources, said they will be "Hi-Fi Rush", "Pentiment", "Sea of Thieves" and "Grounded."
"I do have a fundamental belief that over the next five or 10 years, games that are exclusive to one piece of hardware are going to be a smaller and smaller part of the game industry," Xbox head Phil Spencer said in a podcast.
In deciding to take four games to other consoles, Xbox did not decide to change its "fundamental exclusive strategy," Spencer said.
"Four games, no promise beyond that. So if you're on those other platforms, and you see these four games coming, please don't take it as some signal that everything's coming.
It's not," he added.
The move comes as Microsoft looks to boost Xbox sales that have lagged those of Sony PlayStation consoles, and to ramp up revenue from subscriptions to its cloud gaming service.
By putting its weight behind software and subscriptions, Xbox could be trying to match the success of streaming giant Netflix which upended the film and tv industry.
Microsoft makes Xbox consoles along with game software, with titles such as hit "Halo" exclusive to its hardware.
Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo have long competed to be the console of choice with exclusive blockbuster titles from their own studios or in deals with other game makers.
Outside studios, in contrast, typically seek to reach the broadest number of gamers with big-name titles playable on all consoles and Windows-powered computers.
