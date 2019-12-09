Fourteen Children Injured at Amusement Park in Egypt After Ride Collapses - Reports

Fourteen children were injured after an incident at the Paradise amusement park in the northern Egyptian province of Dakahlia, national newspaper al-Masri al-Youm reported on Monday, with the provincial governor swiftly announcing the park's closure

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) Fourteen children were injured after an incident at the Paradise amusement park in the northern Egyptian province of Dakahlia, national newspaper al-Masri al-Youm reported on Monday, with the provincial governor swiftly announcing the park's closure.

According to sources, 50 children from a school were visiting the Paradise amusement park. Fourteen students were on the ride when it collapsed, and all the victims were transported to a local hospital, the newspaper reported.

"The victims are in a stable condition. Nine children were sent home after receiving treatment, two more are being examined and three children have been have been hospitalized, awaiting surgery," a representative for the Egyptian Ministry of Health, Saad Mecca, said as quoted by the newspaper.

According to the newspaper, the police have begun an investigation into the cause of the ride's collapse. Dakahlia governor, Dr. Ayman Mokhtar, already announced that the Paradise attraction park would be closed, and that it had been operating without a license. The governor also announced a full safety review of all attraction parks in the province, and that he will seek to reform the system of park supervision and insurance, the same outlet noted.