Fourteen Dead After Attack in Nigerian Village - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2021) Fourteen people have been killed in an attack on the Mado village in northern Nigeria, with several houses torched, the Daily Trust newspaper reported on Sunday.

Unknown assailants attacked the village in the Zangon Kataf local government area in the state of Kaduna in the early hours of Sunday.

The Chairman of Atyap Chiefdom Peace and Security Partnership Committee, John Bala Gora, again urged the security forces to redouble efforts to protect residents from violence, according to Daily Trust.

Earlier in the month, media reported about at least 68 deaths as a result of attacks on four villages in Kaduna in one day, committed by unknown armed people.