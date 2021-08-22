UrduPoint.com

Fourteen Dead After Attack In Nigerian Village - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 09:10 PM

Fourteen Dead After Attack in Nigerian Village - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2021) Fourteen people have been killed in an attack on the Mado village in northern Nigeria, with several houses torched, the Daily Trust newspaper reported on Sunday.

Unknown assailants attacked the village in the Zangon Kataf local government area in the state of Kaduna in the early hours of Sunday.

The Chairman of Atyap Chiefdom Peace and Security Partnership Committee, John Bala Gora, again urged the security forces to redouble efforts to protect residents from violence, according to Daily Trust.

Earlier in the month, media reported about at least 68 deaths as a result of attacks on four villages in Kaduna in one day, committed by unknown armed people.

Related Topics

Attack Kaduna Nigeria Sunday Media From Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Industrial City, Emirates Development Bank s ..

Dubai Industrial City, Emirates Development Bank sign agreement to boost manufac ..

11 minutes ago
 Sharjah Book Authority continues international cul ..

Sharjah Book Authority continues international cultural campaign in Paris

41 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler gifts 4 rare manuscripts to HQA

Sharjah Ruler gifts 4 rare manuscripts to HQA

1 hour ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi donates proceeds of her work to a ..

Bodour Al Qasimi donates proceeds of her work to aid Gaza-based library

2 hours ago
 UAQ CP issues resolution to facilitate UAQ Executi ..

UAQ CP issues resolution to facilitate UAQ Executive Council activities

2 hours ago
 Tadweer completes several vital projects in H1 202 ..

Tadweer completes several vital projects in H1 2021

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.