Sumaira FH Published November 05, 2022 | 08:12 PM

Fourteen Dutch Municipalities Ban Fireworks Ahead of New Year Holidays - Reports

Fourteen municipalities in the Netherlands, including the country's capital of Amsterdam, have imposed a ban on the use of fireworks ahead of the New Year holidays due to safety reasons, Dutch media reported on Saturday

According to NU.nl news portal, some of the Dutch municipalities decided to impose a fireworks ban due to the potential damage and injuries they could cause. Such measures will be introduced in the cities of Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Schiedam, and Haarlem, among others.

Around 70 municipalities will also create firework-free zones near schools, nursing homes and churches, the news portal reported.

Cities and other places where fireworks are prohibited will reportedly organize light shows instead during the holidays.

Over the past two years, the Dutch authorities had to declare bans on sale and use of fireworks across the country ahead of the New Year's Eve due to the already high workload of hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

More Stories From World

