Fourteen House Republican Members Press New Twitter CEO on Chinese Propaganda - Letter

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) Fourteen Republican members of Congress are warning new Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal not to allow his social media giant to become a conduit for Chinese "malign propaganda," according to a joint letter they have sent to him.

"Today, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is using Twitter - a platform that is blocked in ...China - to spread its disinformation on the peaceful pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, the origins of COVID, the ongoing genocide in Xinjiang, and disappearance of athletes, around the world," the letter said on Thursday.

The letter was signed by congressional China Task Force chairman Michael McCaul and Representatives Andy Barr, Liz Cheney, Mike Gallagher, Michael Waltz, Darin LaHood, Guy Reschenthaler, Robert Wittman, Neal Dunn, Mark Green, Mike Garcia, Austin Scott, Diana Harshbarger and Young Kim.

"We hope you take your new leadership position at Twitter as an opportunity to address these concerns and ensure your platform is not corrupted and abused by the Chinese Communist Party," the letter said.

The 14 Republicans said they looked forward to Agrawal's new leadership of Twitter in the hope that it would bring about a renewed, healthy discourse between Congress and the social media giant.