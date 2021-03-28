UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fourteen Injured In Church Bomb Blast In Indonesia - Reports

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 12:30 PM

Fourteen Injured in Church Bomb Blast in Indonesia - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2021) Fourteen people sustained injuries in the suicide attack outside a church in eastern Indonesia on Sunday, the Xinhua news agency reported, citing police.

The blast broke out near the gate of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Cathedral in Makassar, the capital of the South Sulawesi province, during Sunday mass at 10:28 a.m. local time (02:28 GMT). There were reports of injuries. The Russian Embassy in Indonesia earlier said that the only fatality is believed to be an attacker, according to preliminary information.

In an update, police spokesman Argo Yuwono said that 14 people were injured.

Two people are suspected of carrying out the attack. The suspects were reportedly riding a motorcycle and tried to enter the churchyard, but were stopped by some church security staff members.

On May 13, 2018, 15 people and 13 suicide attackers died in bombings at three churches during Sunday services in the city of Surabaya in East Java. The Jamaah Ansharut Daulah, an affiliate of the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) claimed responsibility for the attack.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Suicide Attack Police Russia Died Suicide Surabaya Indonesia May Sunday 2018 Church

Recent Stories

Local Press: UAE welcomes global talent in new vis ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 28, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace signs MoU w ..

12 hours ago

Last-gasp Bristol beat Quins to extend Premiership ..

10 hours ago

Golf: WGC Match Play results

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.