Fourteen Inmates Killed in Clashes in Panamanian Prison - Authorities

The death toll from recent clashes in a prison near the capital of Panama has totaled 14, the country's directorate of correctional facilities said on Wednesday

The clashes broke out in La Joyita prison on Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier, the authorities of correctional facilities reported about 11 victims.

"We inform that as a result of the clashes in the La Joyita prison the day before, 14 prisoners were killed; 11 wounded, nine of them have been hospitalized," the directorate said.

There are no prison employees or police officers among the victims or those injured. An administrative and criminal investigation into the incident is currently underway.