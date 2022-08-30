Fourteen Killed in Clashes in Iraq, More Than 300 Injured - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) Fourteen people were killed and more than 300 were wounded in clashes between supporters of popular Shiite leader Muqtada al-Sadr and armed groups of his political rivals in Baghdad and several other provinces, Al Arabiya reported, citing medical sources.

According to the television channel, fierce battles are under way in Baghdad and Basra between the Saraya al-Salam (Peace Forces) brigade subordinate to al-Sadr and units of the Shiite militia al-Hashd al-Shaabi. The sides use mortars and heavy machine guns.

Units of the Iraqi army were deployed to Baghdad to reinforce the security forces. According to the channel, two Iraqi soldiers were killed in clashes in Baghdad's Green Zone.