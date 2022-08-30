UrduPoint.com

Fourteen Killed In Clashes In Iraq, More Than 300 Injured - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2022 | 02:30 AM

Fourteen Killed in Clashes in Iraq, More Than 300 Injured - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) Fourteen people were killed and more than 300 were wounded in clashes between supporters of popular Shiite leader Muqtada al-Sadr and armed groups of his political rivals in Baghdad and several other provinces, Al Arabiya reported, citing medical sources.

According to the television channel, fierce battles are under way in Baghdad and Basra between the Saraya al-Salam (Peace Forces) brigade subordinate to al-Sadr and units of the Shiite militia al-Hashd al-Shaabi. The sides use mortars and heavy machine guns.

Units of the Iraqi army were deployed to Baghdad to reinforce the security forces. According to the channel, two Iraqi soldiers were killed in clashes in Baghdad's Green Zone.

Related Topics

Army Basra Baghdad TV

Recent Stories

Iraq Deploys Army Units in Baghdad to Reinforce Se ..

Iraq Deploys Army Units in Baghdad to Reinforce Security Amid Protests - Reports

2 hours ago
 US Forces Routinely Engage With Russian Counterpar ..

US Forces Routinely Engage With Russian Counterparts in Syria - Senior Defense O ..

2 hours ago
 Hungarian Foreign Minister Warns Western Europe's ..

Hungarian Foreign Minister Warns Western Europe's Energy Policy Leading Toward C ..

2 hours ago
 Pentagon Denies Ukraine Aid Depleting US Ammo Stoc ..

Pentagon Denies Ukraine Aid Depleting US Ammo Stockpiles, Impacting Military Rea ..

2 hours ago
 Two dead in Baghdad clashes after Sadr loyalists s ..

Two dead in Baghdad clashes after Sadr loyalists storm government palace

2 hours ago
 Tennis: US Open results

Tennis: US Open results

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.