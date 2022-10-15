Fourteen Killed in Coal Mine Blast in Northern Turkey - Interior Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2022) Fourteen people were killed in an explosion at a mine in the city of Bartin in northern Turkey, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said.

"Fourteen people died," Soylu told reporters.

The explosion occurred in a mine in northern Turkey, there are workers under the rubble, CNN Turk reported earlier. A Haber broadcaster reported, citing local authorities, that 115 workers had been at the site of the explosion at a depth of 300 meters underground, some of them were evacuated. Fourty-nine workers are blocked, Bartin Governor Nurtac Arslan said.