Fourteen Killed In DR Congo Clashes

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 10:57 PM

Kinshasa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Fourteen people were killed Wednesday in clashes between the security forces and armed members of a sect in southwest DR Congo, government sources said.

The violence occurred in Songololo, near the key RN1 highway linking the capital Kinshasa with the country's sole outlet to the sea, said Lievain Mayala, a senior official in the General Directorate of Migration (DGM).

"At present there are 14 dead and three seriously wounded," Mayala said, adding that the clashes involved members of the Bundu Dia Kongo (BDK), a political-religious group claiming to represent the Kongo ethnic group.

