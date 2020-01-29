UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fourteen Militants Killed In Airstrike In Southern Afghanistan - Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 07:17 PM

Fourteen Militants Killed in Airstrike in Southern Afghanistan - Police

Fourteen Taliban militants have been killed and another seven injured by an airstrike launched by "foreign forces" in Afghanistan's southern province of Kandahar, local police said on Wednesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) Fourteen Taliban militants have been killed and another seven injured by an airstrike launched by "foreign forces" in Afghanistan's southern province of Kandahar, local police said on Wednesday.

"Last night, foreign forces targeted Taliban center in the Jigram area of Kandahar's Maiwand district, that killed 14 militants and injured 7 others," the Kandahar police said in a statement.

The attacks also destroyed the terrorist's equipment, according to the statement.

The Taliban movement has not yet commented on the airstrike.

The Afghan government has been engaged in a struggle with the Taliban movement, and various insurgent and militant groups affiliated with al-Qaeda and the Islamic State terrorist organization (both groups banned in Russia).

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Terrorist Afghanistan Militants Police Russia Kandahar Government

Recent Stories

Attack kills 15 in eastern DR Congo

1 minute ago

No Corona virus case reported,surveillance underwa ..

1 minute ago

University of Sindh formally welcomes new students ..

1 minute ago

Houthis Say Targeted Saudi Aramco Facilities With ..

2 minutes ago

Syria condemns Trump's Mideast peace plan

9 minutes ago

Thiem floors Nadal, Zverev knocks out Wawrinka as ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.