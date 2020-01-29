Fourteen Militants Killed in Airstrike in Southern Afghanistan - Police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) Fourteen Taliban militants have been killed and another seven injured by an airstrike launched by "foreign forces" in Afghanistan's southern province of Kandahar, local police said on Wednesday.

"Last night, foreign forces targeted Taliban center in the Jigram area of Kandahar's Maiwand district, that killed 14 militants and injured 7 others," the Kandahar police said in a statement.

The attacks also destroyed the terrorist's equipment, according to the statement.

The Taliban movement has not yet commented on the airstrike.

The Afghan government has been engaged in a struggle with the Taliban movement, and various insurgent and militant groups affiliated with al-Qaeda and the Islamic State terrorist organization (both groups banned in Russia).