Fourteen Patients Recover From COVID-19 in Transnistria, No New Cases - Response Center

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TIRASPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) Fourteen patients have recovered from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours in the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (PMR, or Transnistria) - up from five on Monday, no new cases have been confirmed, the PMR's coronavirus response center said.

The death toll is unchanged from yesterday's figure, at 35, the center said.

The number of confirmed cases totals 887, and 503 people have recovered from COVID-19 by now, it said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 343,500 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 5.4 million.