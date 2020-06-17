Fourteen Patients Recover From COVID-19 Over Past Day in Transnistria - Response Center

TIRASPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) A total of 14 patients - up from yesterday's seven - have recovered from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (PMR, or Transnistria), bringing the number of recoveries to 876, the PMR's coronavirus response center said.

The number of confirmed cases has risen by five (on Monday there were no new cases) to 1,105, the center said.

The death toll is unchanged at 43, it said.