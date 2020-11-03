Fourteen People Close to Vienna Terrorist Were Detained - Austrian Interior Minister

Fourteen people close to the Vienna terrorist have been detained on Tuesday, Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Fourteen people close to the Vienna terrorist have been detained on Tuesday, Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said.

"After the search in the terrorist's apartment, 18 searches were carried out in his entourage in Vienna and Lower Austria. As a result, 14 people from the terrorist's entourage were detained de bene esse, at the moment they are being interrogated," Nehammer said at a press conference.