Fourteen People Detained in Uzbekistan on Charges of Encroaching Constitutional Order

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) Fourteen people have been detained in Uzbekistan in connection with the recent riots in Nukus, the capital of the Karakalpakstan region, with investigation having been launched under the article pertaining to encroachment on the country's constitutional order, the Uzbek Prosecutor General's Office said on Friday.

"As part of a criminal case under Article 277 (pertaining to hooliganism) of the Criminal Procedure Code, 14 people have been detained," the office said in a statement, adding that a preliminary investigation had been launched in a criminal case under Article 159 pertaining to encroachment on the constitutional order of Uzbekistan.