Fourteen People Detained Over Riots In Spain - Catalan Police

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 07:20 AM

Fourteen People Detained Over Riots in Spain - Catalan Police

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) At least 14 people were detained as a result of riots in a number of Spanish cities, which started after protests in support of rapper Pablo Hasel, arrested for glorifying terrorism and insulting the monarchy, Catalan police said.

Two people were detained in Barcelona, four - in Vic, eight - in Lleida, Mossos d'Escuadra said on Twitter.

According to emergency medical services, about 30 people were injured, eight of them hospitalized, as a result of protests and clashes with police.

