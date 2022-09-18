Fourteen People Died in Mine Flood in China in Early September - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2022) At least 14 people died and another one went missing after an iron mine was flooded in China, Chinese media reported on Saturday.

The accident occurred on September 2 in the Taoshuyu iron mine in the northern Chinese province of Hebei, Chinese news agency Xinhua reported.

According to the news agency, an investigation into the incident is ongoing.