KABUl (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) Fourteen people were injured in a blast in Herat, Afghanistan's third-largest city, a spokesman for the local public health department told Sputnik on Friday.

"Fourteen injured people have been taken to a civilian hospital so far," Dr.

Mohammad Rafiq Sherzai told Sputnik.

The blast took place in Herat's Tang Maulvi area and was caused by an explosive device.

Herat police headquarters spokesman, Abdul Ahad Walizada, said that the blast targeted people who were selling animals.