Fourteen People Killed, 18 Injured In Bus Accident In Northwestern Turkey - Local Gov't

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 11:40 AM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2021) A regular bus crashed in Turkey's northwestern province of Balikesir, killing 14 people and injuring 18 others, the provincial government said on Sunday.

The accident took place near the provincial capital of Balikesir at 04:40 local time (01:40 GMT) when the bus lost control and overturned.

"Eleven people died on the scene, three died at hospitals. Eighteen people were injured, they are sent to five hospitals," the government said in a statement.

This was the second large accident involving a bus in Turkey over the past two days. On Saturday, nine people were killed and 30 others were injured as a regular bus crashed in the country's western province of Manisa.

