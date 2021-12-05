UrduPoint.com

Fourteen People Killed In India In Botched Military Ambush Operation - Army

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 03:50 PM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2021) Fourteen people including 13 civilians were killed in a military operation of the army in the eastern Indian state of Nagaland, Army's 3 Corps in Nagaland said on Sunday.

"Based on credible intelligence of likely movement of insurgents, a specific operation was planned to be conducted in the area of Tiru, Mon district, Nagaland. The incident and its aftermath are deeply regretted," the statement said.

Indian soldiers were lying in ambush waiting for the outlawed National Socialist Council of Nagaland to arrive by a van, the police told The Hindu newspaper.

The troops opened fire on a similar van carrying coal miners who "did not cooperate" when asked to stop, an officer said.

"The armed forces ambushed their vehicle and killed six on the spot. Seven locals died later. At least 11 others are battling injuries while two are missing," a member of the Konyak Union told The Hindu.

One soldier was killed by locals following the mistake, the newspaper reported.

Chief Nagaland Minister Neiphiu Rio extended condolences to the families of the victims and said a high-level investigation will be conducted.

